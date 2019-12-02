No proposal to reduce taxes on petrol, diesel: Central Government

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
The Central Government on Monday said there is no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that no where in the world do the prices of petrol and diesel remain steady for a particular period of time.
To a query on whether petrol and diesel would be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, she said that in a way, they are already under the zero rate category of the GST. The rates have to be decided by the GST Council, she noted.
The council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister, has ministers in-charge of finance or taxation from all States as members.
“At present, there is no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel,” Sitharaman said in response to a question on whether the government proposes to reduce taxes so that prices of petrol and diesel would come down.
To another query, the minister said that at present, no new tax on petrol and diesel is being considered.
The Central Government imposes various central excise and custom duties on petrol and diesel. Besides these, the State governments levy taxes on them.
When asked whether small farmers would be given subsidy on diesel, Sitharaman said the Centre and the state governments tax at different levels.
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
Aditya Birla Mutual Fund has segregated the distressed bond into three separate portfolios
All eyes on RBI policy meeting
Scrutiny by the US drug regulator continues to plague many companies
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...