No Telugu film shootings for a week

The Telugu film industry has decided to put off all shootings for a week. The Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce (TFCC) executive committee held an emergency meeting and decided to cancel all the shooting activities till March 21.

The decision has been taken after the Telangana government announced clamp down on public gatherings and events for a week to check the spread of novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, senior actor K Chiranjeevi announced that he would halt the shooting of ‘Acharya’, his 152nd movie being directed by Koratala Siva.

While closing down all the educational institutions till March 31, the State government also asked cinema owners to suspend all shows.

Telugu Film Producers’ Council Secretary Damodar Prasad said the TFCC, Movie Artistes’ Association and 24 Crafts Federation have decided to stop all the shootings till March 21.