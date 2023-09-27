Noida International Airport of Jewar, which is set to be inaugurated by the end of 2024, will be open for both domestic as well as international operations from day one.

The airport will float tenders for ground handling support soon. It has already floated tenders for food and beverage partners and lounge partners among eight to ten tenders, officials said.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport, said, “Eight to ten tenders have been issued for a range of aeronautical and non-aeronautical concessions at the airport. Currently, tenders for F&B concessions and lounges are in progress, and those for advertising and ground handling concessions will be announced in the upcoming days.” At a press conference held on Wednesday, Kiran Jain, COO, said that Noida International Airport’s official International Air Transport Association (IATA) location identifier, a three-letter code, will be ‘DXN.’

Under construction

The officials said the airport construction is making significant progress and is on schedule. Currently, work is in progress on the structural steel needed for the passenger terminal’s roof. The ATC tower has reached a height of over 30 meters and subgrade work along the entire runway is on. They added that the arrival and departure segments have been completed and the runway work is also making progress.

In the initial phase, scheduled for completion by September 2024, the airport will commence operations with a single runway and will have the capability to handle 1.20 crore passengers annually by that target date. There are about 7,000 workers actively working on-site. Over the next few months, more than 20 buildings, including the passenger terminal, air traffic control tower, office blocks, sewage and water treatment plants, and electric substations, will be constructed.

India’s largest airport

Yamuna International Airport Private Ltd (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is actively developing a greenfield airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, approximately 75 km from Delhi. Once all four phases are completed, the airport is set to claim the title of India’s largest. It will occupy a vast area of 5,000 square hectares and is projected to require an estimated investment of ₹29,560 crore.

