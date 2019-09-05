Nominations are now open for Changemaker Awards 2020

Once again, the time has come to celebrate people who, through their path-breaking ideas, have brought about a positive change and made the world a better place to live in. Changemakers are indeed a rare breed and their contributions deserve to be acknowledged.

The BusinessLine Changemaker Awards, instituted in 2018 to commemorate the newspaper’s 25th anniversary, seeks to do just that.

Nominations for the awards are now open. If you are a changemaker, or know one who has transformed society with his/her ideas, please file a nomination by logging on to www.blchangemakers.com.

In just two years, the awards, backed by a strong, independent and foolproof process, have come to be recognised as a front-runner when it comes to recognising changemakers.

Flood of nominations

This is vindicated by the nearly 600 high-quality nominations received in each of the first two editions, a process that has multiple levels of checks and balances, a strong independent jury comprising eminent personalities, and the unquestionable quality of the winners they have chosen so far.

Last year’s winners include petitioners against Section 377 and the GST Council (Changemaker of the Year); Bezwada Wilson (Iconic Changemaker) for his work in fighting manual scavenging; 16-year-old Anju Verma (Young Changemaker) for her work in ending child labour in over 30 villages in Haryana; eNAM (Changemaker — Digital Transformation), the electronic marketplace, which seeks to improve the price farmers get for their produce, in the process, making agriculture a profitable profession; and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (Changemaker — Social Transformation) for offering quality education free of cost to tribal children who otherwise have no access to it.

The awards were given away by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at a glittering function in New Delhi in March.

Five categories

The nominations for the third edition of the awards, which opened on September 2, will remain open till October 15. Nominations can be made for five categories of awards: Changemaker — Social Transformation, Changemaker — Digital Transformation, Changemaker — Financial Transformation, Young Changemakers and Changemaker of the Year.

Once the nomination window closes, the applications are scrutinised to see if they meet the qualification criteria. Deloitte and Ashoka, BusinessLine’s Knowledge Partners, help in this process.

The nominations are then evaluated based on well-defined parameters to arrive at a shortlist. After Validation Partner Niiti Consulting independently vets the nominees, the list is sent to the jury along with detailed information for selection of the winners.

Details about the Awards, the categories and other information are available on the website.