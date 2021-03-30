Not following Covid-appropriate behaviour is reason for outbreak at MIT: Minister

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Karnataka Health Minister, K Sudhakar, visited the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) campus on Tuesday to review the situation arising out of Covid outbreak there.
Addressing presspersons later, he said the absence of Covid-appropriate behaviour among students was the main reason for the outbreak.
The campus has a large concentration of people — nearly 11,000 people, including 8,000 students. It has seen more than 900 positive cases of Covid since March 15.
MIT-Manipal campus declared containment zone
Stating that the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi has already declared the entire campus a containment zone, he said nearly 9,000 RT-PCR tests have been conducted there till now.
Though the positive cases are more, they are not serious ones. While some have mild symptoms, others are asymptomatic. However, these persons will be the potential carriers of the virus. Hence, authorities have been directed to supervise these cases.
He said steps have been taken to send Covid-negative students who have completed their exams to their native places.
MIT is a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).
The Minister also discussed the Covid situation with the MAHE authorities, as it has medical education institutions in Manipal. MAHE authorities have informed him about the steps taken to control the pandemic, he added.
