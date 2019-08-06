News

Noted educationalist Mrs YGP passes away

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 06, 2019 Published on August 06, 2019

Mrs.YG Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, chairperson, Bharat Kalachar in Chennai.   -  File photo: The Hindu

The Padma Shri awardee was instrumental in setting up the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan group of schools.

Noted educationalist YG Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, wife of late YG Parthasarathy, died here today afternoon following a cardiac arrest at the age of 93. She is survived by two sons - YG Mahendran and YG Rajendran.

Rajalakshmi's mortal remains will be kept for public homage at Padma Seshadri School/Bharat Kalachar, Thirumalai Pillai Road, T Nagar. Cremation will be at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Popularly known as Mrs YGP, Rajalakshmi was instrumental in setting up the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan group of schools.

Rajalakshmi studied at St John's School and Holy Cross College, Chennai, and completed her post graduation in journalism from Madras University in 1947. She acquired a master's degree in history from the same university. She married playwright and dramatist YG Parthasarathy.

On 26 January 2010, Rajalakshmi was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civil honour, for her contribution to literature and education.

Tamil Nadu
Chennai
education
death
