Now, Kerala plays host to the #VaccineChallenge

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Close on the heels of the #RasputinChallenge where medical college students sought to dance their way out of Covid-19 blues, Kerala is witnessing a #VaccineChallenge in which the ‘vaccine-deprived’ State is making known its frustration by donating vaccine money to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.
The online campaign challenged those receiving the free vaccine dose to contribute ₹400, the price fixed by manufacturer Serum Institute of India for every dose of its Covishield vaccine, to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. But many had volunteered to contribute a higher amount, government sources said.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the novel method of protests against the Centre’s cold response to the State’s demand for adequate supplies of vaccine reflects the attitude of its people who have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the government in its long-drawn fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The hashtag #VaccineChallenge is primarily propelled by supporters and enthusiasts of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the state and is aimed at raising contributions to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to help procure vaccines even while seeking to put the Centre on notice.
The Chief Minister said the campaign had raised ₹22 lakhtill 4 pm on the first day on Thursday alone. Meanwhile, the CPI(M), majority and leading partner of the LDF, said that the Centre had stood the free and universal vaccination regime on its head by allowing private players to decide prices.
Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala appeared to back the Chief Minister’s demand that the Centre ensure an adequate supply of vaccine doses to help stop the pandemic on its track, prevent further loss of life and save the states from economic devastation.
LDF think-tank Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) said that the Centre has been nudging the States to go to the market and procure vaccines at a price fixed by manufacturers. It had violated the constitutional obligation to ensure free and universal vaccination and flouted a time-tested national policy.
The Parishad lauded the State’s decision to procure vaccines independently without waiting for the Centre’s generosity, as declared by the Chief Minister on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, K Surendran, BJP State President, accused the government of attempting to blame the Centre for its shortcomings. The Centre had delivered 62,42,833 doses to the State till April 21. More consignments are on the way, he said.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...