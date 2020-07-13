Now, TN CM writes to global heads of logistics, petrochem firms

Caught between the virus and the deep sea
In a bid to attract investment to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has personally written to global CEOs in the logistics and petrochemical sectors. Outlining the State’s investment attractiveness. He had earlier written similar letters to global heads in the field of E-commerce; electronic and automobile companies.
The letters in the logistics sector were written to Frederic W Smith, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of FedEx, and David P Abney, CEO, UPS.
In the petrochemical sector, he wrote to Amin H Nasser, Chairman, Saudi Aramco; Darren Woods, Chairman, Exxon Mobil Corporation; and Jia Ruey Ou, and Chairman, CPC Corporation, says a government press release.
Due to the impact of Covid-19 on the world economy, many overseas industries are likely to exit from certain countries and relocate their manufacturing activities in countries like India. The Chief Minister has constituted a special Investment Promotion Task Force under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary for attracting these investments.
The positive steps taken by the Government is already showing results as evidenced by the fact that the State could recently sign MoUs with 17 foreign companies for investments to the tune of ₹15,128 crore. This shows that Tamil Nadu is the best destination for investment even in this pandemic situation, it said.
The letters outline the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of Tamil Nadu and offer excellent support for business and industry to further their growth and promises a customised incentive package as per their requirement, the release said.
