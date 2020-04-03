Now, TN steps up precautions against Covid-19

For the third consecutive day, there has been a spike in the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. On Friday, 102 people tested positive taking the total number of confirmed infections in the State to 411.

After Maharashtra, the Tamil Nadu now has the second largest number of Covid-19 positive cases with a majority of them having attended the Tablighi Jammat conference held in Delhi recently.

Meanwhile, the State government today ordered closure of meat shops in the city from April 4 to April 12 to avoid people gathering in large numbers.

It is cordoning off entire areas where new cases are reported. For example, last night Pudupet, a mixed area with houses and the largest auto sparepart market in the heart of the city, was cordoned off after five residents tested positive for Covid-19.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted, help will be available 24/7 regarding Covid-19 on toll free number +18004250111, and WhatsApp call at 9700799993 (with sign language interpretation facility).