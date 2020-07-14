NPCI to expand contactless parking solution with FASTag to major cities

National Payments Corporation of India on Tuesday said it plans to expand its fully contactless and interoperable parking solution with NETC FASTag in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

“As the first bank to extend this facility of collecting parking charges through FASTag at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport, ICICI Bank with NPCI, is set to roll out contactless car parking in other metros,” it said in a statement.

It is currently being implemented by 10 FASTag issuing banks at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport, and NPCI expects the remaining lenders to activate contactless parking with NETC FASTag at the Hyderabad Airport in the next few weeks.

“NPCI is now geared-up to expand the contactless car parking facility in Mumbai and Delhi. It has also initiated discussions with major malls, airports and other private parking lots in Chennai and Bengaluru for the NETC FASTag powered contactless car parking solutions,” it said, adding that it has received interest from major banks in spearheading the parking projects.