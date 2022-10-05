The Odisha Government Contractual Employees Association has said that it would intensify its agitation if its demand for ending the contractual appointment system is not met. It is waiting for the deadline of October 11 given by the State Government to decide on its further course of action. The association had staged a rally on September 11 demanding the end of the contractual appointment system.

“Around 40,000 employees from different departments such as police and nursing had joined the rally,” said Bijay Mallya, President, Odisha Government Contractual Employees Association.

Mallya said the Odisha government had decided to look into the issue. He said the government had asked for some time owing to the festive season. “We have been promised by the government that our demand would be met by October 11. However, if our demands are not met, we will continue with the protests,” said Mallya.

The demands

The contractual workers have demanded that their six-year contractual service period should be added to their original service period and have sought DA, HRA, pension.

The association is active on social media and has used hashtags like #AbolishOdishaContractualRules & #EqualPayforEqualWork.

Sir Chief Minister, This is the premier opportunity to win lakh of hearts. Abolish the So-Painful contractual system & watch how odisha beats for you.

Thousands of employees waiting for your heartfelt wish "ଅପାଣମାନେ ଖୁସି ତ"#KeepThePromiseGivenToOGCEA#DeclareContractualAbolitionpic.twitter.com/qr1dYPFQVi — OGCEA(Odisha Govt Contractual Employees Asso.) (@OGCEA) September 30, 2022

Prabhat Mohanty, Chief Advisor of the association, told Businessline, “Due to social and financial compulsion, contractual employees are bound to accept this heinous system of the state.” Mohanty further added that as per their knowledge, the government has already started the regularization process and the matter is now pending with the Chief Minister.

Positive that their demand would be heard, Mohanty said, “We are the part and parcel of the government.” Odisha contractual workers are recruited by commissions such as the Odisha Public Service Commission or OPSC. Businessline had sought OPSC Chairman Satyajit Mohanty’s response to the issue but did not receive any reply.

