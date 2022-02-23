Ohmium-CECRI tie-up for electrolyzer research

US-headquartered Ohmium International, which is into polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzers for green hydrogen production, has announced that it would sponsor “research into new material to support the next generation electrolyzer technology” at the Central ElectroChemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi, which is one of the research laboratories of the government of India’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

A press release issued by Ohmium today said that the collaboration began on February 4; the sponsorship is for a duration of three years.

The release quotes Dr. Chockkalingam Karuppiah, Chief Technology Officer, Ohmium, as saying that the sponsorship would enable Ohhium “to leverage CECRI’s deep expertise and resources, which will benefit both our current and the next generation technology.”

Dr. Kalaiselvi, Director, CSIR-CECRI, says in the release that the research would “focus on material innovation, deployable as sustainable solution provider.”

Ohmium, which has a plant in Bengaluru, is the only electrolyzer manufacturer in India and the Bengaluru plant is the only manufacturing facility the company has anywhere in the world.

This Ohmium’s second research sponsorship in India. In January, the company had announced a similar agreement with the IIT Madras Research Park “to accelerate polymer electrolyte membrane electrolyzer performance enhancements.”