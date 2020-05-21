News

Oil Minister reviews pipeline projects worth ₹8,000 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 21, 2020 Published on May 21, 2020

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed pipeline projects worth approximately ₹8,000 crore on Thursday. An official statement said that these projects are under various stages of implementation.

Pradhan also pitched for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in pipeline projects and called for complete indigenisation.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan said, “GAIL is processing line pipe tenders of more than ₹1,000 crore for around 1 lakh tonnes of steel procurement by September 2020 for progressive supply of 800-km-line pipe from domestic bidders. This quantity is expected to be doubled by the end of current financial year.”

Pradhan said that project work along the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga, Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline, has resumed in full swing post Covid-19 lockdowns and is gearing up to connect Eastern India with the West to Central natural gas pipeline corridor for boosting gas-based economy in the country.

He also said that Indian Oil is implementing 1450-km-long natural gas pipeline project in southern India with a project cost of ₹6,025 crore. This project will require approximately 1.65 lakh tonne steel pipes that can be potentially manufactured in India.

Commenting on the progress of the Indradhanush Gas Grid, aimed at connecting the North Eastern part of the country, Pradhan said, “The Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited is processing line pipe tenders of more than ₹950 crore for around 73,000 tonnes of steel procurement by July 2020 for progressive supply of 550-km-line pipe from domestic bidders.”

“This quantity is expected to be doubled by the end of current financial year,” he added.

