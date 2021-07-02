News

Ola cabs CEO meets Stalin

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 02, 2021

Briefed him on upcoming Ola Electric Future Factory

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder & CEO of Ola cabs on Friday met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and briefed him on the upcoming Ola Electric Future Factory in Bargur, says a government release.

Last December Ola signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government for an investment of ₹2,400 crore in setting up its first factory in the State.

Upon completion, the factory will create almost 10,000 jobs and will be the world’s largest scooter manufacturing facility, which will initially have an annual capacity of 2 million units.

