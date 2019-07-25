Ola Foundation launches drive to sustainable livelihoods for 5 lakh women

Ola, announced the launch of its drive to enable sustainable livelihoods for 500,000 women through its social welfare arm, Ola Foundation.

The drive will focus on enabling economic empowerment for women through employment-linked skills training, financial literacy and social empowerment through life-skills education.

The charitable trust , set up in Decemeber 2016, has training programs includingtextile production and printing, financial and digital literacy programs, health awareness and vocational skills.

Srinivas Chunduru, Mentor at Ola Foundation and group CHRO, Ola said, “Our pilot programs have demonstrated that financial and social independence for women can bring about a significant improvement in the well-being of their families. We are excited to work with various partners and patrons towards our mission to build sustainable livelihoods for 500,000 women by 2025.”

The foundation has tied up with 2Coms, an NSDC certified vocational training partner, to train women with skills that would qualify them for employment to become financially independent.

It has partnered with Buzz India, to impart the fundamentals of financial literacy.

It is also in partnership with Gram Tarang for social empowerment and life skills training with a 60-hour interactive program.