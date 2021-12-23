Omicron: Telangana High Court asks Govt to impose curbs on gatherings

The Telangana High Court has directed the State Government to impose curbs to prevent gatherings during the Christmas, New Year and Sankranti festivals in view of the Omicron threat.

After hearing petitions filed by some advocates stating that no proper preventive measures were being taken to tackle the possible spread of Omicron, the Court directed the State Government to issue appropriate curb orders over a couple of days.

A few States including Delhi and Maharashtra had already brought in measures to tackle the spread of Omicron, the Court observed. It also instructed the Telangana Government to implement guidelines issued on December 21 to arrest the spread of the new Covid-19 variant.

Meanwhile, speaking to newspersons after inaugurating a few new facilities at Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital, Telangana Health and Finance Minister Harish Rao said the government would `honour' judgment of the High Court.

Measures to prevent the spread of Omicron have already been taken and all international passengers are being screened at airport, he added.