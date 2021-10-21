One billion Covid doses a remarkable achievement: Bharat Biotech CMD

Reaching the one billion mark in Covid-19 vaccinations in just nine months is a ‘remarkable achievement’ for India, Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, said.

“Bharat Biotech is proud to have contributed to this historic landmark,” Ella said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“This is a unified effort of the Government, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all the vaccinated citizens of India, making it a true success story of Atmanirbharta, “ he added.

Covaxin, the first desi Covid-19 vaccine of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is administered in the public vaccination drive in the country along with Serum Institute’s Covishield and Russian vaccine Sputnik V.