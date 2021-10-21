News

One billion Covid doses a remarkable achievement: Bharat Biotech CMD

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 21, 2021

“This is a unified effort of the Government, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all the vaccinated citizens of India”

Reaching the one billion mark in Covid-19 vaccinations in just nine months is a ‘remarkable achievement’ for India, Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, said.

“Bharat Biotech is proud to have contributed to this historic landmark,” Ella said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Also see: India administers 100 crore Covid vaccinations to achieve landmark milestone

“This is a unified effort of the Government, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all the vaccinated citizens of India, making it a true success story of Atmanirbharta, “ he added.

Covaxin, the first desi Covid-19 vaccine of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is administered in the public vaccination drive in the country along with Serum Institute’s Covishield and Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Published on October 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like