One in Tamil Nadu tests positive for UK Covid variant

One person in Tamil Nadu who returned from the UK tested positive for the UK strain variant for SARS-CoV 2 at NIV Pune.

Among the 100 contacts of 19 patients; 16 persons tested positive, and 79 were negative. Results of five persons are awaited, according to data from the State Health Department.

A total of 49 passengers who travelled from the UK between December 21 and December 23 were tested, and among them, one person was positive for Covid-19.

Around 2,300 passengers travelled from the UK between November 25 and December 21. Of the 1,582 were traced and tested, of which 18 were tested, and 1,516 were negative. Results of 47 persons are awaited. Tracing of other passengers are underway.

All the UK returnee positive patients and their positive contacts are kept in separate isolation wards.

Daily cases drop below 1,000

Meanwhile, for the first time since May 31, the daily coronavirus cases dropped to less than 1,000 with 957. This takes the total number of infections in the State to 8,16,132. However, after 1,065 Covid-19 patients were discharged post-treatment, the number of active cases stood at 8,747.

There were 12 deaths registered and 64,768 samples tested.

In Chennai, 286 infections were reported, and the rest 36 districts had less than zero cases.