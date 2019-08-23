Ordnance strike: Unions to take a call on Centre’s proposal on August 24

The Defence Ministry held another round of discussions with the leaders of the striking workers of 41 Ordnance factories across the country.

In the discussion, chaired by Secretary, Defence Production, Ajay Kumar, the Centre seems to have given a set of proposals before the workers. The three major trade unions — the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh, the Indian National Defence Workers Federation and the All India Defence Employees Federation — said in a joint statement that they will take a final decision on the proposals on Saturday.

After the meeting with the Centre, the trade union leaders held separate meetings to discuss the Centre’s proposals. The trade unions said in a joint statement, “We discussed the strike demand in detail and after our discussion, some views emerged from the official side.”

“We are discussing threadbare the views expressed by the Ministry of Defence,” they added.

Central Trade Unions such as the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), along with others, congratulated the defense employees for a successful strike.

Move ‘anti-national’

They said that the move to corporatise ordnance factories will put national security at risk and hence is anti-national.

“The government wants these 41 ordnance factories to produce ₹30,000 cr worth of goods by 2024. The Unions have accepted the challenge, but want the government to assure them that the plans to corporatise the ordnance factories will be shelved,” said the unions.

This massive strike has been peaceful, except in West Bengal, where the oldest ordnance factories are situated, the trade unions said.