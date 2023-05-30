The Government has permitted transportation of human organs or tissues or both for organ transplant on metro rail services in all cities. As on date, metro rail services are available in 15 cities, with Delhi having the largest network.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has amended the Metro Railways (Carriage and Ticket) Rules, 2014. Accordingly, it said: “a person duly authorised in this behalf by a hospital registered under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 (42 of 1994), may take along human organs or tissue or both, for the purpose of organ or tissue transplant.” It is believed that the decision is based on the fact that metro trains are the fastest mode of transportation in a city and also do not face traffic jams.

As on date, the most popular mode for transportation of human organs has been ambulances operating in a green corridor. A green corridor is a special route cleared out for an ambulance carrying restored organs meant for transplant, or an unwell patient to a hospital, airport or any destination.

The Green Corridor system is a way to accelerate organ transplantation and save lives. It has been made possible with the combined efforts of the traffic police and local cops, who ensure that organs being transported by ambulance for transplantation reach their destination in the shortest possible time ( the given target time to reach).