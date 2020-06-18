Over 12,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Bajaj Auto to sharpen value quotient during Covid
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
There has been a huge spike in Covid-19 cases, with India recording 12,881 new infections over the past 24 hours. This is the first time that the number of new cases has breached the 12000-mark. Until June 18, as many as 3,66,946 cases were recorded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), a 3.63 per cent increase over June 17, until when India had recorded 3,54,065 cases.
The difference between June 17 and 18 determines the new infections recorded over 24 hours. Of 3,66,946 cases, 194325 (53 per cent) have recovered while 12,237 (3.3 per cent) have died.
A day before, between June 16 (3,43,091 cases) and June 17 (3,54,065 cases), 10,974 cases were recorded. The number of new infections recorded every 24 hours is on the rise constantly. According to data received from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the number of samples tested for SARS-CoV2, which causes Covid-19, on June 17 alone stood at 1,65,412. The ICMR has tested up to 62, 49, 668 samples till date with reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technology.
With the surge in cases in New Delhi at 47,102, the Centre has planned to conduct up to six lakh rapid antigen tests at 169 facilities. Earlier this week, the ICMR had recommended the use of South Korean company SD Biosensors rapid antigen kits, which detect the virus in a matter of minutes from nose and throat swabs.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that a door-to-door survey in 242 containment zones of Delhi will be undertaken, covering 77 per cent of the population, and will be completed by June 20. A committee, headed by VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, has recommended Covid-19 test rates at ₹2,400 from a previous cap of ₹4,500 per test conducted by RT-PCR technology. This recommendation has been forwarded to the Delhi Government for action.
As cases in the national capital surge have reached to 47102, the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has said all its beneficiaries will receive 24x7 assistance in respect of tele home care for Covid-19 positive cases.
While Delhi has ramped up its testing in the light of rising cases, Karnataka has stated that for effective surveillance, it will begin random testing using DNA-based RT-PCR technique to pool samples and conduct tests for slum dwellers, vendors in malls, super markets and markets, footpaths, and delivery boys of food chains and couriers. The State has said it will give preference to persons over 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities. The idea is to test those who are likely to come into contact with a maximum number of people.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Vespa ties up with Christian Dior for a limited edition 946 to go with matching accessories
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
Films often choose to highlight differences through the motif of food and ‘Axone’, streaming on Netflix, is ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...