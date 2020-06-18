Over 12,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

There has been a huge spike in Covid-19 cases, with India recording 12,881 new infections over the past 24 hours. This is the first time that the number of new cases has breached the 12000-mark. Until June 18, as many as 3,66,946 cases were recorded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), a 3.63 per cent increase over June 17, until when India had recorded 3,54,065 cases.

The difference between June 17 and 18 determines the new infections recorded over 24 hours. Of 3,66,946 cases, 194325 (53 per cent) have recovered while 12,237 (3.3 per cent) have died.

A day before, between June 16 (3,43,091 cases) and June 17 (3,54,065 cases), 10,974 cases were recorded. The number of new infections recorded every 24 hours is on the rise constantly. According to data received from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the number of samples tested for SARS-CoV2, which causes Covid-19, on June 17 alone stood at 1,65,412. The ICMR has tested up to 62, 49, 668 samples till date with reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technology.

With the surge in cases in New Delhi at 47,102, the Centre has planned to conduct up to six lakh rapid antigen tests at 169 facilities. Earlier this week, the ICMR had recommended the use of South Korean company SD Biosensors rapid antigen kits, which detect the virus in a matter of minutes from nose and throat swabs.

Door-to-door survey

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that a door-to-door survey in 242 containment zones of Delhi will be undertaken, covering 77 per cent of the population, and will be completed by June 20. A committee, headed by VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, has recommended Covid-19 test rates at ₹2,400 from a previous cap of ₹4,500 per test conducted by RT-PCR technology. This recommendation has been forwarded to the Delhi Government for action.

As cases in the national capital surge have reached to 47102, the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has said all its beneficiaries will receive 24x7 assistance in respect of tele home care for Covid-19 positive cases.

While Delhi has ramped up its testing in the light of rising cases, Karnataka has stated that for effective surveillance, it will begin random testing using DNA-based RT-PCR technique to pool samples and conduct tests for slum dwellers, vendors in malls, super markets and markets, footpaths, and delivery boys of food chains and couriers. The State has said it will give preference to persons over 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities. The idea is to test those who are likely to come into contact with a maximum number of people.