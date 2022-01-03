Over 3 lakh teenagers get Covid jab in TN

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
On the first day of vaccination of children in the age 15 to 18, a total of 3,32,493 beneficiaries (as at 7.20 pm) got vaccinated in Tamil Nadu. This is nearly 10 per cent of the total children in the State in this age category.
A total of 33,46,000 children are eligible for vaccination of which Chennai accounts for 3,19,400 children followed by 1,61,300 children in Coimbatore and 1,41,300 children in Madurai.
On Monday morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Covid vaccination special camp for children at a girl's high school in the city.
Overall, 4,32,725 persons (above 18 years) got vaccinated on Monday.
New Covid cases
Meanwhile, the State reported 1,728 new Covid cases as against 1,594 on Sunday and 1,489 new cases on Saturday. The total number of cases in the State stood at 27,52,856.
After 662 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,364. There were 6 deaths and 1,03,119 samples were tested.
Chennai reported 876 as against 776 new cases on Sunday.
Out of 121 Omicron cases in the State, 100 persons have been discharged; 18 are under admission and three cross notified to Kerala, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, says the health department data.
Narrative of mild infection due to Covid19 Omicron is making people complacent. Vaccinated people are better protected from severe infections but they can still transmit infection to high-risk groups such as unvaccinated/serious comorbidities who may become very sick, said Prabhdeep Kaur, an ICMR scientist.
