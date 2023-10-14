The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Saturday that a record number of cinemagoers went to the movies, on Friday 13th October, to celebrate National Cinema Day, making it the second highest-attended day of the year

Over 4,000 screens participated in the initiative, including cinema chains like PVRINOX, Cinepolis , MIRAJ, Citypride c, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, Moviemax, Rajhans, NY Cinemas, Delite and many others.

“The second National Cinema Day received a big thumbs up from the cinemagoers across the country with shows starting as early as 6.00 a.m., it was a major success in bringing together millions of film fans of all ages to enjoy movies on the big screen. A record number of 6+ Million (estimated) moviegoers visited their local cinema to celebrate the National Cinema Day,” the official statement said.

It added that an unprecedented demand for movie tickets was visible and the cinema operators reported house-full shows throughout the day, making “13 October the second highest-attended day of the year 2023.”

“The overwhelming response to this initiative reaffirms the timeless and enduring appeal of the theatrical experience. We extend our heartfelt “Thank You” to the millions of movie fans who made this year’s National Cinema Day a massive success,” MAI said.