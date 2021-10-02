Over 88.14 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses given to States, UTs: Health ministry

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Over 88.14 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through the Centre’s free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement category, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
More than 5.28 crore unutilised vaccine doses are still available.
Also see: India logs 24,354 new Covid-19 cases, 234 fresh fatalities
The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs to enable better planning, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Ministry said.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting States and UTs by providing them with Covid-19 vaccines for free, it added. Under universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply, for free, 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country.
