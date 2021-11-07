Overnight rains batter Chennai, causes waterlogging in many parts

Overnight rains battered Chennai even as people struggled to come out of their homes on Sunday due to water logging in many parts of the city. However, there was no loss of life or major damage to properties reported. The meteorological department has predicted more rains for the State in the coming days.

While there was a minor disruption in rail services, movement of flights were unaffected. However, vehicle movement was badly affected.

The worst affected areas were Velachery, Anna Nagar, West Mambalam, Alwarpet and Mylapore. Greater Chennai Corporation workers were working round-the-clock to clear the water-logging. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and some of the senior ministers visited various affected places to take stock of the situation.

Highest rainfall since 2015

Chennai received the highest rainfall since 2015 due to the conditions as a prelude to the low-pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal.

“Tonight, convergence from Chennai to Cuddalore belt is seen. So, there is a chance of heavy rains from Chennai to Cuddalore from night to Monday morning,” said weather blogger Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman), in a tweet.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, said in a press release that the State received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours with Chennai recording a maximum of 134.29 mm. Due to the Northeast Monsoon, 332 mm of rainfall was received from October 1 to October 7, which was 43 per cent more than the normal rainfall of 232.8 mm. In 12 districts, including Ariyalur, Coimbatore and Cuddalore received more than 60 per cent more rainfall than normal.

In Chennai, 81 affected persons have been accommodated in relief camps.

Due to heavy rainfall in the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, surplus water was released from Poondi, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs. Text messages have been sent to nearly 4 lakh people living in these areas to enable them to reach safer places, he said.

IMD warning

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in a bulletin at 1.30 pm, said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over south east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9. It is likely to become more marked and move towards the north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur districts and Puducherry, the IMD said.

The State Emergency Control Centre at Chennai and district emergency control centres are functioning round the clock with additional officers with toll free telephones 1070 and 1077 respectively. In addition, the public can contact the metropolitan corporation of Chennai by toll free telephone 1913.

The public can make complaints on the TSMAUT website and through whatsapp number 9445869848, a government press release said.

The State government has declared holiday for schools in Chennai and three neighbouring districts on Monday and Tuesday, and urged schools to keep their doors open to provide shelter for those affected by the rain.

Meanwhile, the Madurantakam lake in Chengalpet district is likely to reach its maximum level in the next one or two days.