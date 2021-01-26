Overseas investment by Indian companies dips 42% to $1.45 billion in Dec: RBI data

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Overseas investment by domestic firms fell by over 42 per cent to $1.45 billion in December 2020, according to Reserve Bank data.
In the year-ago period, companies in India had invested $2.51 billion in their foreign firms (joint ventures/wholly-owned units).
In November 2020, the total outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) was of $1.06 billion, down by 27 per cent from a month ago period.
Of the total FDI investment by the Indian companies during the month under review, $775.41 million was in the form of equity infusion and $382.91 million was in the form of loan.
Investment of $287.63 million was in the form of issuance of guarantee, as per the data.
Among major investors, ONGC Videsh Ltd invested a total of $131.85 million in joint ventures and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Myanmar, Russia, Vietnam, Colombia, British Virgin Islands among others.
Intas Pharmaceuticals invested $75.22 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK and Tata Consultancy Services invested $27.77 million in a wholly-owned unit in Ireland.
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
Mr Pandya rose from his recently inherited Japanese swivel chair and walked to observe his recently inherited ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...