Oxygen shortage: Kejriwal writes to all the State Chief Ministers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Chief Ministers of all the states, requesting them for oxygen if they have any to spare.

He urged them to provide Delhi with any oxygen, along with tankers, from their state or any organisation in their state.

Kejriwal wanted this request to be treated as a SOS. He also wrote that due to the severe rise in Covid-19 cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen. Kejriwal wrote that while the Central Government is helping Delhi in this regard, the intensity of the spread is so severe that the quantity is proving inadequate.

“I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate.”, Kejriwal tweeted.

In the letter, Kejriwal said, “Delhi does not produce any oxygen. Due to the severe rise in corona cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen. Daily supplies of oxygen to Delhi are woefully short of our requirements.”

Two days ago, Kejriwal had said how in this time of crisis, all states should come together to help each other out. Calling the current wave a collective crisis, the he said, “If we decide to split ourselves into Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, India will not survive. We need to come together and unite as Indians and as human beings.”

He had also said, “Corona does not recognize borders. We must also move beyond them and work together. We need to show the world what good and efficient governance looks like.”

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan while visiting Delhi's Sardar Patel Covid care centre on Saturday said that Delhi was getting medical oxygen in excess of its allotted quota. Although there is enough production of oxygen in the country, the government is in the process of importing it to augment the supply.

The minister oversaw addition of 500 oxygenated beds in Delhi at this centre. "Centre is continuously supporting States and UTs in ramping up Treatment Infrastructure in the collective fight against Covid-19", he said.

Logistics help: DELHIVERY

Logistics solution provider Delhivery has said it is chartering two planes from China (most likely this Wednesday and Friday) to help import oxygen compressors.

“We are doing this at minimal margins for compressors and other essentials, and have spare capacity as things stand.,” the company said on Twitter.