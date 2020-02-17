Palakkad rail division records highest ticket-checking earnings

The Palakkad division of Southern Railway earned ₹1.10 crore through penalty on unauthorised travel from 25,849 passengers in January. A press release by the division said that this is the highest in earnings from penalty on unauthorised travel. The previous high was ₹1.02 crore in December 2019.

The total earnings from the ticket-checking segment was ₹2.03 crore in January, which is also a new record, it said. The ticket-checking earning segment includes charges collected from conversion of ticket to higher class and extension of journey tickets by Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) manning reserved coaches.

In addition to the ticket-checking staff at stations and on trains, special squads were deployed in various sections for daily checks. Lady ticket-checking employees were deployed in ladies-only coaches as there were complaints of ticket-less travel. A total of 1,006 checks in stations and 3,195 checks in trains were conducted during January.

During the above checks, promotion of UTS (unreserved ticketing system) on mobile app was also conducted to sensitise passengers to avoid rush at counters during peak hours, it said.

Pratap Singh Shami, Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad, and Jerin G Anand, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, appreciated the ticket-checking staff for their achievement, the release added.