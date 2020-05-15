Pandemic tally crosses 10,000 in Tamil Nadu

The number of Coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 10,000 with 434 persons infected today taking the tally to 10,108. The number includes 49 passengers returned from other states/countries.

However, the number of active case is 7,435.

In Chennai alone 309 persons were infected to take the total to 5,946.

Five Coronavirus infected persons died. The toll is now 71.

The total number of blood samples tested was 11,672 today and 3.30 lakh have been tested till date, says a government release on Covid19.