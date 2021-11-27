News

‘Passengers from S. Africa to be quarantined in Mumbai on arrival’

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 27, 2021

There are concerns in Mumbai about the new variant of coronavirus

Mumbai is ramping up its defences against the South African Covid-19 Omicron strain. On Saturday, Mumbai’s mayor, Kishori Pednekar, made quarantining compulsory for those arriving at the financial capital’s airport from South Africa.

She also said that samples of those found Covid positive will be sent for mandatory genome sequencing.

“There are concerns in Mumbai about the new variant of coronavirus. Genome sequencing of (positive) passengers coming from South Africa will be done.

“There is no restriction on outbound flights in any way. But this decision has been taken keeping in view past experience,” Mumbai mayor said today. Genome is like an instruction manual that contains information about the make-up of an organism, and genome sequencing is a technique that reads and interprets genetic information.

Genome test

Pednekar also said as there is an increased risk of Covid-19 in other nations, those coming from abroad will have to undergo genome test.

She appealed to everyone to maintain social distancing and wear masks so that this new menace can be stopped.

The World Health Organization has designated a new coronavirus strain detected in South Africa as a “variant of concern”, prompting countries around the world to impose travel restrictions amid fears over its potential spread.

Published on November 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Mumbai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like