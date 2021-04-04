Patanjali Ayurved likely to announce IPO later this year

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Patanjali Ayurved, the home-grown fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major, is likely to announce plans for an initial public offering later this year, sources told BusinessLine.
On March 16, Baba Ramdev, the company’s founder, told a gathering at the BSE that he would soon come to the exchange to make two big announcements: one with regard to the 25 per cent stake dilution of Ruchi Soya and the other on Patanjali.
Patanjali competes with HUL, Marico and Dabur in several segments and had reported a 22 per cent growth in its net profit for 2019-20. Per its filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Patanjali — the group’s flagship company — reported ₹423 crore net profit for 2019-20 compared to ₹349 crore in 2018-19. Operating revenue grew 6 per cent to ₹9,023 crore in FY20.
Analysts say that Patanjali could be valued around ₹40,000 crore based on the industry Price to Earnings (PE) multiple of around 80. A stake dilution of 10 per cent initially could lead to the company raising nearly ₹4,000 crore initially. In the next three years, the company will still have to dilute more 15 per cent stake to meet market regulator SEBI’s minimum shareholding norms.
Email and WhatsApp messages to Patanjali remained unanswered.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
A survey by Adobe, the company behind Photoshop, found that 56 per cent of people believed the photos they saw ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...