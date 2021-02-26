Paytm Payments Bank empowers FASTag users with fast redress mechanism

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has announced that it has facilitated refunds for 2.6 lakh FASTag users who were charged incorrectly by toll plazas in the year 2020.

It has set up a fast redressal mechanism, which identifies incorrect deductions and raises claims to reverse the extra charges.

While FASTags ensure automatic payment of toll charges, sometimes issues with systems and processes present at the toll plaza result in deduction of more than the applicable charges.

Redressal mechanism

To expeditiously resolve all such customer complaints, PPBL has put in place a dispute management process that audits all customer complaints, associated toll transactions, and issues raised by the toll plazas.

Satish Gupta, MD and CEO - Paytm Payments Bank Ltd said in a statement: “It has been our endeavour to empower our users with seamless and hassle-free travel on road. In this quest, we support our users in every possible way, including fast redressal of any grievance they face with toll plazas. We strive to ensure that customers are always charged the correct toll amount and our teams remain vigilant against the unjustified charging at every step.

The innovations that we have made in technology and the deep trust in our bank has helped us become the leading issuer of FASTags in the country. We aim to expand our services across the length & breadth of the country and contribute towards building fully digital journeys on highways.”

Paytm Payments Bank is the top issuer and the largest acquiring bank under the National Electronic Toll Collection programme.