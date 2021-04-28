Paytm to airlift 21,000 oxygen concentrators

Digital financial services platform Paytm today announced that it is set to airlift 21,000 Oxygen Concentrators (OCs), which are expected to reach India in the first week of May.

These devices would be immediately sent to government hospitals, Covid care facilities, private hospitals, nursing homes as well as Resident Welfare Associations. The company has already raised Rs 5 crore from citizens for the initiative and has matched rupee for rupee, making it Rs 10 crore. "Encouraged by the overwhelming support and contribution from people across the country, it is now aiming to raise over Rs 14 crore to source over 3,000 OCs over the next few days," said a statement.

The Paytm Foundation is also supporting other start-ups, organisations and enterprises to source OCs from the international market. This will help to minimise the timeline for logistical requirements while ensuring that hospitals and other Covid care centres receive the much needed OCs sooner. The entire sourcing, regulatory approvals, and delivery will be managed by the foundation, while the other organisations will only need to pay for the cost of the OCs that they order.

The Paytm spokesperson said, "Paytm Foundation has already placed an order for importing 21,000 OCs to provide immediate relief. Our founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is leading a dedicated team with medical expertise to push forward and streamline company-wide Covid relief measures."