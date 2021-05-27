Petrol crosses ₹100/litre in Thane, hits ₹99.94 in Mumbai

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Petrol price on Thursday crossed the ₹100-a-litre mark in Thane district of Maharashtra, while it was hovering a tad below that level in Mumbai, after fuel prices were raised again.
Petrol price was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre on Thursday, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
The increase -14th this month- took petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country.
The price of petrol, which had already crossed the ₹100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, breached the psychological barrier in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday.
In Thane, petrol now comes for ₹100.06 a litre and diesel comes for ₹91.99 per litre.
In neighbouring Mumbai, petrol price increased to ₹99.94 per litre, while diesel rates soared to ₹91.87.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
In Delhi, petrol price rose to ₹93.84 a litre and diesel to ₹84.61.
This is the 14th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.
Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.
Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at ₹104.67 per litre and ₹97.49 a litre, respectively.
In 14 increases, petrol price has risen by ₹3.28 per litre and diesel by ₹3.88.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...