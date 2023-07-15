PGO, a hostel, paying guest and co-living booking service platform, has joined hands with IT Corridor Hostels Association (ITCHA) to introduce ‘Bijlee Buddy’, a smart power metering solution developed by Radius Synergies International Private Limited (RSIPL).
PGO Founder and CEO Hari Krishna said this solution would help the users efficiently manage energy usage. “There is a potential to deploy two lakh smart meters in the hostels in the city. It can potentially help save up to seven million units a month,” he said.
Tata Karunakar, the General Secretary of ITCHA, said that the prepaid electric metering solution would simplify the management of electricity bills for association members and facilitates effective monitoring of energy usage by the inmates.