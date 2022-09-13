Pharmexcil to organise International Exhibition of Pharma and Healthcare 2022 on Sept 21-23

The eighth edition of the International Exhibition of Pharma and Healthcare (IPHEX), a flagship event of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), will be organised during September 21-23 at India Expo Centre, Noida.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Monday, R Uday Bhaskar, Director-General, Pharmexcil said the event would also have a global pharma regulator’s meeting for the first time with the participation of regulators from about 50 countries.

The exhibition and the regulator’s meeting will be supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, CDSCO, Ministry of Health, and Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

“In this edition, 350 Indian exporters are exhibiting their products and expecting 700 overseas buyers from more than 100 countries. We are also expecting 75 regulators from more than 50 countries and nearly 100 national regulators,’‘ Bhaskar said.

In addition to the business meetings, there would be panel discussions with industry experts on topics such as India Sourced Generic Drugs-Global Expectations, Learning from Covid 19 Pandemic-Regulatory Enablers for Fast Track Approvals and Supply Chain Resiliency, and Regulatory preparedness for Healthcare Emergencies.

The idea behind the global regulators’ meeting is to work towards regulatory convergence among the “like-minded” nations, said Chava Satyanarayana, President, IPHEX 2022 and Founder & CEO of Laurus Labs.

The DCGI will lead the discussions along with State and central regulators. This regulatory conclave will provide an opportunity for the Indian industry to interact with international regulators and Indian regulators with International regulators.