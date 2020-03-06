News

Photos of the day: March 6, 2020

| Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 06, 2020

YES Bank customers stand in a queue outside a branch in Mumbai to withdraw money. Panicked depositors rushed to the branches of the private bank to withdraw cash, as the RBI placed it under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account. Pic: Paul Noronha

Police examine the 29 logs of red sanders intercepted by them from a vehicle near the Serkadu Koot Road under Thiruvalam police limits in Tamil Nadu. The occupants of the vehicle abandoned it and absconded. Pic: C Venkatachalapathy

Farmers Gurmakh Singh and Lakhwinder Singh examine their wheat crop, flattened and damaged by strong winds and rains, on the outskirts of Amritsar. - PTI

The instructors and gentlemen cadets of the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, perform gymnastic feats. Pic: R Ragu

Students of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Raja Street, Coimbatore, demonstrate the correct and hygienic method of washing hands, as part of an awareness programme to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Pic: M Periasamy

 

