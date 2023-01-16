Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Agniveers as game changers in transforming armed forces and making them future technology ready.

Addressing the first batch of Agniveers of the Army, Air Force and Navy through video conference, Modi said their spirit is reflective of the bravery of the armed forces which has always kept the flag of the nation flying high and the experience they will acquire will be a source of pride for life, said the Ministry of Defence. Describing Agnipath scheme as “path-breaking” and a “transformative policy,” the PM also affirmed that the young Agniveers will make the Armed Force more youthful and tech-savvy.

Modi stated that efforts are underway to modernise the Armed Forces as well as make them ‘Aatmanirbhar,’ the Ministry pointed out. Discussing the new fronts of contactless warfare and challenges of cyber warfare, he said “technologically-advanced soldiers will play a key role in the Armed Forces” and the current generation of youth especially has this potential. So the Agniveers, said the PM, will play a leading role in our Armed Forces in the times to come.

Empowering women

The PM, according to the MoD, was also appreciative of this scheme since it’s further empowering women. He singled out women Agniveers for adding “pride” to the Naval Forces and said he looks forward to seeing more of them in all three forces. Recalling women leading armed forces on various fronts, especially one of them recently getting stationed at Siachen and some others flying fighters, the PM said getting posted in different regions will give them an opportunity to get diverse experiences. He also encouraged them to learn different languages, cultures and ways of living.

Teamwork and honing leadership skills will add a new dimension to their personality, Modi advocated.

Strengthening security

In his welcome remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that strengthening the security apparatus of the country is the government’s top-most priority amidst the ever-evolving global scenario and geopolitical uncertainty, MoD stated. In such a situation, the Agnipath scheme will make the profile of the Armed forces more youthful and tech-savvy, he said, seconding PM’s view. “Agniveers will not only become Surakshaveers, but also Samriddhiveers,” Singh asserted.

The PM’s live telecast was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and other senior officers of Ministry of Defence.