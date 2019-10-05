News

PM Modi holds talks with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 05, 2019 Published on October 05, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on further deepening overall ties between the two countries in diverse areas including defence and security, trade and connectivity.

Government sources said the focus of the talks was to significantly expand the areas of cooperation between the two countries. Both sides want to boost ties in areas of defence, trade and connectivity, they said.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina.

“EAM @DrSJaishankar had a warm conversation with Bangladesh PM #SheikhHasina. Reaffirmed India’s highest priority to her relations with Bangladesh,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Bangladeshi Prime Minister arrived here on a four-day visit on Thursday. She attended the World Economic Forum on Thursday and Friday.

This is her first visit to India since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India. Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years.

