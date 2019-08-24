News

PM Modi holds talks with his Bahraini counterpart

PTI Manama | Updated on August 24, 2019 Published on August 24, 2019

PM Narendra Modi meets his Bahraini counterpart Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held talks with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa during which they discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Before the talks, Modi was extended a ceremonial welcome at Al Gudaibiya Palace here.

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit Bahrain, was received by Prince Khalifa at the airport. Modi, who is on the third leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE and Bahrain, will also hold talks with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

On Sunday, he will witness the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji -- the oldest in the Gulf region.

The Prime Minister arrived here from the UAE where he held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to improve trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

