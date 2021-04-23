PM Modi reviews Covid situation as India reports record 3,32,730 Covid cases on Friday

In view of the rapid surge in Covid 19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reviewing the Covid situation and interacting with the heads of high-burden states on Friday.

At noon, he will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country via video conferencing.

India reported 3,32,730 cases on Friday with 2,263 deaths in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the total number of cases stand at 1,62,63,695 of which the total number of active cases is at 24,28,616, recovered cases at 13,64,8159, while the death toll stands at 1,86,920, according to Health Ministry data.

According to the government, 10 states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have reported 75.01 per cent of the news cases. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of daily cases at 67,013, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 34,254 cases and Kerala at 26,995.

The number of cases is skyrocketing even as the government’s vaccination drive is underway and has been further liberalised to those above 18 years of age. The government has provided 13,54,780,420 shots till 8:00 AM on Friday with 31,47,782 jabs given in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, those above 18 years of age can register themselves for the Covid-19 vaccine on the government’s CoWin platform - cowin.gov.in and the Aarogya Setu app starting Saturday, April 24. In a bid to curtail the spread of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recently held high-level meeting had opened vaccinations to everyone above the 18 years of age from May 1, 2021.