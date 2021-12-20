PM Modi to participate in women empowerment programme in Prayagraj

Scaling the population peak in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on December 21, to participate in one of its kind programme in regard to empowering women, which will be attended by over 2 lakh women, according to a press release.
The programme is held in line with Modi’s vision of empowering women, especially at the grassroot level by providing necessary skills, incentives and resources, the press release added.
₹1,000 crore will be transferred to bank accounts of self help groups (SHGs) that will benefit 16 lakh women members. This is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) with over 80,000 SHGs receiving the Community Investment Fund (CIF) of ₹1.1 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving revolving fund of ₹15,000 per SHG.
The Prime Minster will also encourage ‘Business Correspondent Sakhis’ by transferring ₹4,000 as first month stipend in account of 20,000 BC Sakhis.
Modi will also be transferring ₹20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme.
According to the release, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units. These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of ₹1 crore per unit.
