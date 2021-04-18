PM Modi to review Covid situation in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to chair a meeting at 11:00 AM on Sunday to take stock of the Covid situation in Varanasi. The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting Covid in the city, PMO India tweeted today.

India reported a record high Covid cases at 2,61,500 in a single day with 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the Total cases stood at 1,47,88,109 of which total active cases are 18,01,316 , those which have recovered are 1,28,09,643 and death toll stood at 1,77,150.

The numbers are on rise even after the government’s vaccination drive that started on April 1 is at full steam. Anti-covid jabs administered all across India reached nearly 12.26 crores on Sunday at 12,26,22,590 with 26,84,956 vaccines given till 8 AM.