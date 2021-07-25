PM Modi urges people to buy more handicrafts to help artisans

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday has urged the countrymen to purchase something or the other made by our artisans so that they also prosper.

“We have to live for the country, work for the country and in that, even the smallest of efforts too produce big results. We can contribute to nation building even while performing our routine chores such as ‘Vocal for Local’. Supporting local entrepreneurs, artists, craftsmen, weavers should come naturally to us,” Modi said in his 79th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’.

He said the National Handloom Day falls on August 7, which is an occasion when one can strive to attempt that. National Handloom Day also has a remarkable historic background as on this very day in 1905, the Swadeshi Andolan had begun.

“Now that we are celebrating 75 years of Independence, it of course becomes our responsibility. You must have noticed that since 2014, we have often touched upon Khadi in the Mann ki Baat talks episodes. It is due to your efforts that, today, the sale of Khadi has risen manifold. Could anyone imagine that, in any Khadi store, the sales figure would cross Rs.1 crore. But you have made that possible too,” he said.

“Whenever, wherever one purchases a Khadi product, it does benefit our poor weaver brothers and sisters. That is why, in a way, buying Khadi is service to people, service to the country. I urge you my dear brothers and sisters, to make it a point to definitely buy Handloom products being made in rural areas and share it on #MyHandloomMyPride,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said the country is also celebrating ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ as part of the 75th Independence and freedom fighters and great men are being remembered by the country during Amrit Mahotsav. Programmes in that connection are being successively organised by the government and social organisations.

“This is an endeavour connected with the National Anthem. It’s an effort on part of the Ministry of Culture to have maximum number of Indians sing the National Anthem together. For this, a website too has been created – Rashtragan.in. With the help of this website, you can render the National Anthem and record it, thereby getting connected with the campaign,” he said.

Modi mentioned that the Amrit Mahotsav is not a programme of any Government, neither a programme of any political party, it is a programme by crores of Indians, a bow to our freedom fighters by every independent and grateful Indian.

Meanwhile, Modi also reminded people that Corona is still around us and urged them to take all the precautions in the upcoming festivals.

“My very best wishes to all of you for the forthcoming festivals. At the time of festivals and celebrations, you must remember that Corona has not yet gone from amongst us. You must not forget the protocols related to Corona,” he added.