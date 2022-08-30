PM to inaugurate development projects in Mangaluru on Sept 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a few mechanisation and industrialisation projects, and lay the foundation stone for a few others, in all worth around ₹3,800 crore, in Mangaluru on September 2.

According to a release by Press Information Bureau, Modi will inaugurate an over ₹280-crore project for the mechanisation of berth no. 14 for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA).

The mechanised terminal will increase efficiency and reduce turnaround time, pre-berthing delay and dwell time in the port by around 35 per cent, thereby boosting the business environment, it said.

Phase-1 of the project has been completed, adding over 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) handling capacity. This would increase to over 6 MTPA by 2025, it said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of five projects worth around ₹1,000 crore at the port.

This includes an integrated LPG and bulk liquid POL facility. Equipped with a cryogenic LPG storage tank terminal, it will be capable of unloading full load VLGC (very large gas carriers) of 45,000 tonnes. The press release said the facility will bolster the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (LPG supply scheme for needy families) in the region while reinforcing the port’s status as a top LPG importer.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of projects for construction of storage tanks and edible oil refinery, and construction of bitumen and edible oil storage and allied facilities. These projects will improve the turnaround time of bitumen and edible oil vessels and reduce the overall freight cost for trade, it said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the fishing harbour at Kulai in Mangaluru. This work will be undertaken under the umbrella of the Sagarmala Programme, and will result in significant socio-economic benefits for the fishermen community, the release said.

Modi will also inaugurate two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd — BS VI upgradation project and seawater desalination plant.

The BS VI upgradation project, worth around ₹1,830 crore, will facilitate production of ultra-pure environment-friendly BS-VI grade fuel. The seawater desalination plant, set up at a cost of around ₹680 crore, will help reduce dependency on freshwater sources and ensure regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year, it said.