PM to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad on July 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held at Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10. This is the first time the country is hosting this prestigious event in which 188 countries have registered.

While the event is happening at the shore town, the inauguration will be at the Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai.

On Tuesday, Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment-Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports, accompanied by MPs TR Baalu and Kanimozhi, and Chief Secretary Irai Anbu formally invited the Prime Minister.

On Jun 19, the Prime Minister flagged off the first-ever torch relay for the Chess Olympiad. The international chess body, FIDE, for the very first time instituted the torch relay, which is part of the Olympic tradition, but was never done in the Chess Olympiad.

Over 2,000 delegates, including athletes, are expected to congregate at the shore town for the gala event.