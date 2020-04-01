Pompeo, Jaishankar discuss strengthening pharma supply chains to tackle Covid-19

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the US, India and other close partners to strengthen global pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing and supply chains to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

Both leaders discussed ways the two countries could coordinate their efforts to respond to Covid-19, according to US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“He (Pompeo) also reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to work with India to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe,” Ortagus said.

India had also made a case for building a global framework to enhance affordable access to medicines for fighting pandemics and facilitating easier movement of health professionals across national borders, at a meeting of the trade ministers of G20 nations on Monday.

India’s tally of Covid-19 cases has crossed 1,400, and there have been around 42 deaths. In the US, the spread of the disease is one of the largest in the world with at least 173,741 people infected and 3,400 dead.