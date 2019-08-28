Post Supreme Court nod, Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir on August 29

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will travel to Kashmir on Thursday to meet the party leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.
The Supreme Court, after hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Yechury, had given the permission to meet Tarigami whose whereabouts, according to the CPI(M) are unknown since August 5.
"The Supreme Court has ordered that Sitaram Yechury be permitted to visit Yusuf Tarigami in Kashmir. Accordingly Comrade Sitaram Yechury will travel to Srinagar tomorrow, August 29th. He will inform the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir in the hope that at least this time they will facilitate the meeting.The General Secretary had made two attempts earlier to meet Tarigami but was turned away at Srinagar airport by the authorities on both occasions," a statement by the CPI(M) said.
Yechury said he will file an affidavit before the Supreme Court after his return from the State. "The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and 'report' back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement," he added.
