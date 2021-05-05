Power supply restored, Sterlite plant ready to begin oxygen production

Power has been restored at the Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi, and the plant will start oxygen production immediately.

“We welcome the restoration of power to the oxygen plant and will move to begin production immediately. The oversight committee has also visited the premises today and reviewed preparations,” says a Vedanta press release.

The plant has been shut for nearly three years following public protests and police firing that killed 13 protesters on May 2018.

Considering the emergency, the Supreme Court allowed Vedanta to operate its oxygen production units at the Sterlite plant, but directed the Tamil Nadu government to form a committee to oversee the functioning of the oxygen plants.

In its submission to the Supreme court, Vedanta said its Sterlite plant can produce 1,000 tonnes of oxygen.