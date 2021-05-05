News

Power supply restored, Sterlite plant ready to begin oxygen production

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 05, 2021

Sterlite plant can produce 1,000 tonnes of oxygen, said Vedanta in its submission to the Supreme Court

Power has been restored at the Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi, and the plant will start oxygen production immediately.

“We welcome the restoration of power to the oxygen plant and will move to begin production immediately. The oversight committee has also visited the premises today and reviewed preparations,” says a Vedanta press release.

The plant has been shut for nearly three years following public protests and police firing that killed 13 protesters on May 2018.

Considering the emergency, the Supreme Court allowed Vedanta to operate its oxygen production units at the Sterlite plant, but directed the Tamil Nadu government to form a committee to oversee the functioning of the oxygen plants.

In its submission to the Supreme court, Vedanta said its Sterlite plant can produce 1,000 tonnes of oxygen.

Published on May 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.