PowerGrid did not have an annual network plan for transmission capacity addition: CAG

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has found lacunae in the operations of Central Transmission Utility (CTU), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).
A CAG report on the planning and implementation of transmission projects by PGCIL said that there was the absence of a network plan that was to be developed by the CTU.
CAG said that under the National Electricity Plan (NEP), issued in November 2012, PGCIL was to coordinate with State Transmission Utilities (STUs) and other stakeholders to prepare a well-coordinated transmission plan for the country.
“However, CTU failed to discharge its key responsibility of preparing an annual network plan based on NEP (November 2012) for transmission capacity addition during 2012-13 to 2016-17,” the CAG report said.
This network plan was required to include projects for new transmission lines and substations and strengthening and upgradation of existing lines.
This has affected forward planning for the development of power transmission infrastructure of the country. “In the absence of network plan, a structured mechanism for timely dissemination of the likely additions or modifications to the transmission system to stakeholders, and for assessing and focusing on the requirement for upgradation of the existing lines in advance was not available,” CAG said.
“The lack of a network plan led to insufficient focus on up-gradation of existing lines in the planning process. “In the absence of a network plan, PGCIL had not prepared any separate plan for upgradation of the existing system. Further, PGCIL did not have a system to assess the need for upgradation before laying new lines, this data was not captured in their records,” the CAG said.
“A structured system of considering the possibility of upgradation of existing lines and considering re-optimisation of the system was not available. During 2012-17, while PGCIL commissioned 233 new lines, upgradation was carried out to only eight lines,” the CAG added.
There was also a mismatch in planning transmission lines for evacuation of power from generation projects.
“Audit observed that out of eight generation linked transmission projects selected in audit that were completed till July 2018 there was delay in commissioning of six transmission systems associated with generation projects in Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha due to which there was congestion in evacuation of power. Also, interim arrangements had to be made for 21 to 56 months to evacuate the power produced by five generating stations,” the CAG report said.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...